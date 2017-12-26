Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Market: Overview

Zirconium oxide, also called zirconium, is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium. Calcining zirconium compounds produce zirconium. Technically, zirconium is chemically inert and is slowly reacted by highly concentrated acids such as hydrofluoric acid and sulfuric acid. Flap discs are grinding and finishing tools, which are used in applications such as weld grinding, rust removal, deburring, weld seam blending, and edge grinding. A zirconium flap disc consists of three components: backing plate, adhesive, and abrasive cloth flaps. Many companies manufacture zirconium flap discs, as these flap discs are more advantageous than grinding wheels.

Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Market: Dynamics and Trends

Zirconium flap discs offer various advantages over grinding plates. This is driving the market for zirconium oxide flap discs. Demand for zirconium flap discs is increasing across various industry verticals such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and electronics due to their chemically inert nature. Zirconium flap discs also last longer compared to grinding wheels. Further, they provide maximum contact with the grinding surface, which positively affects the grinding quality.

The zirconium oxide flap disc market is also driven by the increase in demand for grinding applications in rotors, shafts, landing gear, fasteners, and other products. Zirconium oxide flap discs are also play a vital role in ensuring safe landing and take-off in aircraft. Implementation of stringent quality measures for aircraft components are driving the need for proper grinding, thereby boosting the demand for zirconium flap discs in the aerospace industry.

Rise in innovations in automobile, construction, and aerospace industries is estimated to propel the demand for zirconium flap discs, as they reduce time and costs toward grinding procedures.

Zirconium flap discs work slowly and are also expensive than grinding wheels. This is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Market: Segmentation

Based on component, the zirconium oxide flap disc market can be segmented into backing plate, adhesive, and abrasive cloth flaps. The abrasive cloth flaps segment can be further divided into medium abrasives, coarse and extra coarse abrasives, and fine and ultra-fine abrasives.

In terms of the metal processing type, the zirconium oxide flap disc market can be classified into iron, steel, and others. The iron segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market due to its vast applications in various industry verticals. The metal is being employed in various industrial verticals due to its low cost. This has been increasing the scope of grinding, thereby augmenting the need for zirconium flap discs.

Based on application, the zirconium oxide flap disc market can be split into grinding, stock removal, weld blending, and others. Grinding and stock removal segments are expected to hold key share of the zirconium oxide flap disc market. Demand for zirconium flap discs has been rising owing to the increase in demand for grinding in various verticals. This has been contributing to the overall market growth.

Based on end-user industry, the zirconium oxide flap disc market can be segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, and others. The aerospace segment is expected to constitute significant share of the market during the forecast period. It is projected to be followed by the automotive segment. Demand for zirconium flap discs has been increasing owing to the rise in demand for grinding of parts such as landing gears in aircraft. The automotive industry segment is likely to hold key share of the market, due to the increasing demand for metal finishing.

Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is predicted to be an emerging market for zirconium oxide flap disc, due to the rise in demand for grinding activities in various industry verticals in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to hold key shares of the market. Germany is contributing significantly to the zirconium flap disc market in Europe, led by the growth in the automotive industry. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period.

The presence of a high number of small, medium, and large-scale vendors of zirconium flap discs in Asia Pacific is also driving the market in the region.

Zirconium Oxide Flap Disc Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global zirconium oxide flap disc market include 3M, TYROLIT Group, KLINGSPOR Abrasives, Weiler, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid LTD, Metabo, DRONCO, and Saint-Gobain.

