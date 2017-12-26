Wine Packaging Market 2017

Key Players

The key players of global Wine Packaging Market report include-

Ardagh Group

Global Package LLC

Ball Corporation

Owens-Illinois, Inc.Verallia France

Amcor Ltd.

Haldyn Glass Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Gerresheimer Moulded Glass GmbH

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Study Objectives of Global Wine Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global wine packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global wine packaging market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Container, Bulk Packaging type, Closure, Accessories and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global wine packaging market

Synopsis of the Global Wine Packaging Market

Market Scenario

The wine packaging market has seen growth over a period of time. The growth is attributed to the changing lifestyles, increasing purchasing power which leads to change in preferences. There is a change in the beverage preference by the younger customers which fuels the market for wine packaging. Furthermore the increased demand for locally produced wines has gone up due to the change in such preferences which guides the market for packaging. There is also a change in the traditional form of packaging of wines which has resulted in investment in the packaging industries to bring about better and attractive packaging solutions.

Segments

Global Wine Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Container, Bulk packaging type, Closure, Accessories and Region. On the basis of Container it is segmented Glass bottles, plastic bottles, bag in box container and others. On the basis of Bulk Packaging type it is segmented as IBCs, Flexitanks, Drums others. On the basis of Closure it is segmented as Natural corks, aluminum screw caps, synthetic corks, and others. On the basis of Accessories it is segmented as Boxes & carriers, labels, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Wine Packaging Market by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report for Global Wine Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

