Global Water Purifier Market by technology (Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, RO Purifier), by End-User (Commercial and Residential), by channel of distribution (Retail stores, Direct sales and Online) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Highlights

According to a report by World Health Organization, Every 21 seconds a child and 3.4 Million people globally dies every year due to water-borne disease. Hence, growing demand for clean and consumable water which is free from various hazardous chemicals and heavy metals. The global water purifier market is also influenced by various other factors such as increase in the disposable income of consumers and new product development for launching cost-effective purifiers with at par efficiency.

Deteriorating quality of water in the developing economies due to industrialization and urbanization is causing various water-borne diseases which has augmented the growth of water purifier market globally. The declining water quality is also due to dumping untreated sewage, chemicals, garbage from industries and agriculture into the water bodies. For instance, presence of heavy metals like lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, cadmium, nickel, chromium, molybdenum, and magnesium in water can cause kidney stones and blood disorders. The demand for water purifiers has shoot up exponentially in the last decade attracting giants like Panasonic and LG to launch their own water purifiers.

The major factors behind the growth of water purifier market include deteriorating quality of water causing various diseases, rising demand from developing economies for clean water, new product development for more efficient purifiers. However, Increase in the number of unorganized players in the market is the major restraint.

Regional Analysis of Global Water Purifier Market

Asia Pacific dominate the water purifiers market globally, owing to increasing demand from both rural and urban population. In addition, rising awareness about the importance of consuming safe drinking water has also contributed to the market growth of the region. North America has the second largest market share. Being the developed region, the market is driven by advanced technological innovations and research by vendors.

Asia-Pacific is the leading market

Due to huge customer base and high levels of water pollution the countries in the region such as China and India are likely to gain immense opportunities in water purifier market in the coming years. Furthermore, Increased awareness about the hazardous effects of water-borne diseases and new product launches is expected is to lead the market. Whereas, North America is expected to be second largest market due to developed countries such as U.S, Canada etc. where the market is expected to be driven by the factors such as new technological innovations and increased research and development by the manufacturers. However, in comparison to developed countries like the US, water purifiers still have a long way to go in developing economies.

Key Players

The key players in the Global water purifier market are Kent RO System Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Whirlpool India Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Essel Nasaka, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Livpure Private Ltd.

This study provides an overview of the global water purifier industry, tracking three market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global water purifier market. Based on Technology, it is bifurcated as Gravity purifier, UV Purifier and RO Purifier. On the basis of End-User, it is segmented as Commercial and Residential. On the basis of Channel of Distribution, it is segmented as Retail stores, direct sales and Online. On the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world.

The report for Global Water Purifier market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

