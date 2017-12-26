In this report, the United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kronospan
Arauco
Daiken New Zealand
Duratex
Georgia-Pacific
Masisa
Swiss Krono Group
Norbord
Louisiana-Pacific
Weyerhaeuser
Egger
Sonae Industria
Pfleiderer
Kastamonu Entegre
Swedspan
Langboard
Finsa
Tolko
Arbec
West Fraser
Sahachai Particle Board
Roseburg
Greenply
SPF
Robin MDF
Owens Corning
Dongwha Group
Skano Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Moisture resistant grade
Fire retardant grade
External grade
Standard grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
kitchen
bathroom
bedroom
office
Other
Table of Contents
United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Report 2017
1 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture
1.2 Classification of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Moisture resistant grade
1.2.4 Fire retardant grade
1.2.5 External grade
1.2.6 Standard grade
1.3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 kitchen
1.3.3 bathroom
1.3.4 bedroom
1.3.5 office
1.3.6 Other
1.4 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Price by Region (2012-2017)
4 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.4 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)
5 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
5.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
6.1 Kronospan
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.1.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.1.2.1 Product A
6.1.2.2 Product B
6.1.3 Kronospan Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.2 Arauco
6.2.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.2.2.1 Product A
6.2.2.2 Product B
6.2.3 Arauco Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.3 Daiken New Zealand
6.3.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.3.2.1 Product A
6.3.2.2 Product B
6.3.3 Daiken New Zealand Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.4 Duratex
6.4.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.4.2.1 Product A
6.4.2.2 Product B
6.4.3 Duratex Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.5 Georgia-Pacific
6.5.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.5.2.1 Product A
6.5.2.2 Product B
6.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.6 Masisa
6.6.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.6.2.1 Product A
6.6.2.2 Product B
6.6.3 Masisa Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.7 Swiss Krono Group
6.7.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.7.2.1 Product A
6.7.2.2 Product B
6.7.3 Swiss Krono Group Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.8 Norbord
6.8.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.8.2.1 Product A
6.8.2.2 Product B
6.8.3 Norbord Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.9 Louisiana-Pacific
6.9.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.9.2.1 Product A
6.9.2.2 Product B
6.9.3 Louisiana-Pacific Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.10 Weyerhaeuser
6.10.2 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
6.10.2.1 Product A
6.10.2.2 Product B
6.10.3 Weyerhaeuser Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.11 Egger
6.12 Sonae Industria
6.13 Pfleiderer
6.14 Kastamonu Entegre
6.15 Swedspan
6.16 Langboard
6.17 Finsa
6.18 Tolko
6.19 Arbec
6.20 West Fraser
6.21 Sahachai Particle Board
6.22 Roseburg
6.23 Greenply
6.24 SPF
6.25 Robin MDF
6.26 Owens Corning
6.27 Dongwha Group
6.28 Skano Group
7 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.2.1 Raw Materials
7.2.2 Labor Cost
7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
8.1 Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis
8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Major Manufacturers in 2016
8.4 Downstream Buyers
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
9.2 Market Positioning
9.2.1 Pricing Strategy
9.2.2 Brand Strategy
9.2.3 Target Client
9.3 Distributors/Traders List
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
10.1 Technology Progress/Risk
10.1.1 Substitutes Threat
10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
11 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)
11.1 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)
11.2 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11.4 United States Low Density Fibreboard for Furniture Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
