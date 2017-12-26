In this report, the United States Foamed Concrete Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Foamed Concrete in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Foamed Concrete market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Foamed Concrete sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Luca Industries International

Foam Concrete limited

Huatai Building Materials

Allied Foam Tech Corporation

Propump Engineering Ltd

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Asbestos Insulation Board

Asbestos Rubber Board

Asbestos Cement Board

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Boiler

Steel Mills

Chemical Plant

Other

Table of Contents

United States Foamed Concrete Market Report 2017

1 Foamed Concrete Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foamed Concrete

1.2 Classification of Foamed Concrete by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Foamed Concrete Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Foamed Concrete Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Asbestos Insulation Board

1.2.4 Asbestos Rubber Board

1.2.5 Asbestos Cement Board

1.3 United States Foamed Concrete Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Foamed Concrete Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Boiler

1.3.3 Steel Mills

1.3.4 Chemical Plant

1.3.5 Other

1.4 United States Foamed Concrete Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Foamed Concrete Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Foamed Concrete Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Foamed Concrete (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Foamed Concrete Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Foamed Concrete Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Foamed Concrete Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Foamed Concrete Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Foamed Concrete Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Foamed Concrete Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Foamed Concrete Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Foamed Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Foamed Concrete Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Foamed Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Foamed Concrete Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Foamed Concrete Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Foamed Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Foamed Concrete Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Foamed Concrete Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Foamed Concrete Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Luca Industries International

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Foamed Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Luca Industries International Foamed Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Foam Concrete limited

6.2.2 Foamed Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Foam Concrete limited Foamed Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Huatai Building Materials

6.3.2 Foamed Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Huatai Building Materials Foamed Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Allied Foam Tech Corporation

6.4.2 Foamed Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Allied Foam Tech Corporation Foamed Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Propump Engineering Ltd

6.5.2 Foamed Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Propump Engineering Ltd Foamed Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

7 Foamed Concrete Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Foamed Concrete Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foamed Concrete

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Foamed Concrete Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Foamed Concrete Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Foamed Concrete Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Foamed Concrete Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

