Due to the coatings on the surfaces of the color coated steel sheets, it is very different with the common cold rolled sheets and galvanized steel sheets when it formed. For the mechanical property and coating performance which has a big influence on color coated steel sheets, the technicists in CAMELSTEEL thinks it is very important to notice the following points during the processing:

1. If the parts’ shapes are complex and has a big deformation extent, people should use multi-pass forming. If it takes shape one time, maybe the big distortion will destroy the coatings’ adhesive power.

2. People should make the suitable gap according to the mold shape, distortion characteristic and technological conditions. And people should consider the thickness of color coated steel sheets coating.

3. People should set the rational process speed according to equipment states, technological conditions and part shapes. The over speed distortion will cause coating flake. If the temperature is low, the flexibility of color coated steel sheets will cut down. So it is better to avoid low-temperature working.