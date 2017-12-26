“The food and beverage industry is expected to propel the probiotic product market in the country, says RNCOS”

The probiotic product industry in India is growing significantly owing to increasing health concerns and rising consumer awareness. While probiotic product range is towards dairy segment, dietary supplements and drugs are also contributing towards the industry growth that is growing at a CAGR of around 21% during the period of 2017 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of the industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The increasing popularity of probiotic products among youth is expected to witness significant growth in the probiotic industry. Despite the fact that the probiotic product industry is at nascent stage, the ongoing industry trends and developments would continue to register strong growth in the future.”

According to RNCOS, the fusion of Probiotics is at a nascent stage as the products launched in the country are limited. Hence, there lies an opportunity of investing in an industry that stands at early stage in present. While the industry is segmented under three broad categories, the country is witnessing increase in the investments from international and domestic players in food and beverage industry.

The shift towards preventive therapy from post disease treatment has resulted in increased consumption of Probiotic product in the country. In addition, increasing consumer preference towards natural products coupled with growing concern for preventive healthcare is expected to drive the product demand in the future.

Probiotics are found majorly in milk and fermented milk products. India is the largest producer of milk across the world and there lies an opportunity in the industry, as there are just a handful of brands operating in the segment while the product range is limited to curd, ice creams and milk-based drinks.

