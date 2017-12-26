water industry due to rising shift on health and wellness, says RNCOS”

The water industry in India is witnessing a shift with the increasing trend of change in consumption of bottled water. The increasing consumption of packaged water is due to consumer behavior of picking packaged water in the absence of clean potable water from water utilities. Flavored water is a category of bottled mineral, spring or purified water containing flavors that is expected to be the next big thing in the water industry as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The focus of carbonated beverage players is grabbing the attention towards new or modified drinks. As the country undergoes a transformation with carbonated soft drinks losing their share, the industry veterans are focusing on introducing healthy drinks.”

According to RNCOS, North America and Europe is dominating the flavored water industry as the consumption patterns are shifting towards healthy and weight management ingredients. India on the other hand is starting to witness the industry players entering into the market and trade people from tap water into fitwater while creating awareness on the product offerings.

The flavored water industry has been a success in the European and North American territory. With the increasing adoption of healthy drinks, flavored water industry will flourish with a significant growth in the country. Rising concern on wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages is expected to contribute in the growth of the flavored water industry which at present is at nascent stage with entry of a few industry players.

