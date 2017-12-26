Composite shipments in the global boat market are expected to grow to $1,451 million by 2020. The major drivers for composites in the global boat market are low cost of materials, weight reduction, corrosion resistance, high replacement rate, changes in technologies, boat size increase, and high net-worth population increase.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the composites market by segment and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Opportunity Assessment for Composite Materials in Global Boating Industry 2015-2020”. This report provides an analysis of the global boat market, including an analysis of market trend, competitive landscape, company profiles, emerging trend, and key drivers of industry growth. The study also includes trends and forecasts for the global boat market through 2020, segmented by engine type, type of materials, and by region which are listed below.

Global boat composites market by type of materials used-

• Advanced Composites

• Commodity Composites

Global boat composites market by engine type-

• Sailboat

• Inboard & Sterndrive

• Outboard

• Others

Global boat composites market by region-

• NA

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that composites in the global boat market will experience good growth during 2015-2020. Ashland, Reichhold, Hexcel, Owens Corning, DSM, and PPG are some of the major suppliers of composite materials to this industry. Regular innovation of products is very important for companies to sustain their successful position in the market.

This 316-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents and pricing information on this timely, insightful report, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or via email at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel provides cutting-edge decision support services that facilitate critical decisions with greater speed, market insight, and cost efficiency. To learn more, visit www.lucintel.com. You can also contact us through Live Chat in its website to answer your questions in real time. Lucintel offerings include Advanced Materials Reports, Composite Materials Market Report, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.