IKON has published a new market insight “20 Hot Export Markets For Ball & Roller Bearings – 2018” under bearing market report library.

The worldwide import of Ball & Roller Bearings reached at US $ 29,644 million, decreased by 3% in 2016 as compared to previous year 2015. Europe dominates the import of ball & roller bearings in the world followed by Asian and American regions. Whereas in case of global exports valued at US $ 29,213 million, it decreased by 2.6% in 2016 compared to previous year 2015. Though having dull international trade scenario, there are specific countries doing well and can considered as the hot target markets for bearings export in the coming year 2018.

ABOUT THE INSIGHT

In the latest insight”20 Hot Export Markets For Ball & Roller Bearings – 2018″IKON Marketing Consultants has identified, 20 hot export markets for Ball & Roller bearings in the world with relevant data pertaining to the import trends in respective countries, their economic indicators, major supplier countries to respective import markets, industry contacts and sources of useful information for each of the markets.

The import of bearings in these 20 countries grew by 6% and reached at US$ 5,000million in 2016, whichtogether holds a 17 % share in the world’s import of bearings. According to IKON Marketing Consultants’s future forecast import of bearings in these 20 countries likely to grow by 7% in 2018.

The insight will help and guide the bearing manufacturing companies, exporters and traders increase their export sales by targeting these 20 lucrative international markets for ball and roller bearings. The report not onlyidentifies areas of business interest for bearing companies, but also serve as an industry guide for senior level decision makers, analysts, industry observers and marketing professionals.

The report begins with the market segments of bearing under which bearings are being traded globally. Chapter 2 gives the international trade outlook covering the value and volume wise export and import of bearings. Chapter 3 identifies the 20 hot export potential markets for ball & roller bearings. Each market analyzed in the light of its economic profile, import trends; major export collaborates, industry contacts and sources of useful information.

A combination of IKON’s international marketing expertise and a comprehensive research technique has been used to identify these 20 export markets and generate other useful insights. International trade associations, government statistical departments, export promotion councils and other publications were accessed to collect statistical data and other qualitative information for further analysis purpose.

REASON TO BUY

1. Understanding and scanning the world market for identifying global market expansion opportunities

2. Getting insights of right target market & venturing into new emerging markets

3. Analyzing competition at a global level and identify the country competitive advantage

4. Developing International marketing strategy and plan

5. Having a list of industry contacts with useful websites

