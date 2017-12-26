Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Medical Gases and Equipment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
MEDICAL GASES AND EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS
Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7% percent for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is driven ageing population globally and high prevalence of respiratory diseases. The use of medical gases has increased in home healthcare system and remote location. Oxygen is most widely used pure gas and also the overall used medical gas. High number of surgeries, emergency and trauma services are also driving the market for medical gases. Mixture gases are also growing at a very healthy rate. Mixture gases are used in special conditions such as dialysis and CABG.
The market for equipment is also growing significantly and the market share is expected to rise in the forecasted period. Equipment include hoses, manifolds, vacuums, masks, monitoring systems and other. Vacuums have the highest market share and are expected to grow at a good rate.
Regionally, North America has the highest market share. North American market is driven by high awareness, expenditure on healthcare services and emergency services. There are also security acts passed in the US which leads to more safety and high reliability. Europe also has a fair share in the market and is expected to grow at slightly low CAGR compared to other geographies. Asia Pacific market is expected to have a significantly high CAGR for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is driven majorly by improving healthcare services especially in China and India. With emergence of local players and improved regulations the market is expected to keep growing at a healthy rate.
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT
Companies profiled in the report:
