RFoG is a type of passive optical networking that proposes to transport RF signals that are now transported over copper (principally over hybrid fiber and coax cable), over a Passive Optical Network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the RF over Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arris Group

Cisco Systems

Alloptic (CTDI)

Adtran

WISI

Bktel

Teleste

Lootom

Enablence

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Service

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global RF over Glass market.

Chapter 1, to describe RF over Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of RF over Glass, with sales, revenue, and price of RF over Glass, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of RF over Glass, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, RF over Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RF over Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 RF over Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Service

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arris Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Arris Group RF over Glass Description

2.1.1.2 Arris Group RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Arris Group RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Arris Group RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.1.3 Arris Group RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Arris Group RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Arris Group RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Cisco Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Description

2.2.1.2 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Arris Group RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.2.3 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Cisco Systems RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Alloptic (CTDI)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Description

2.3.1.2 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.3.3 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Alloptic (CTDI) RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 Adtran

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Adtran RF over Glass Description

2.4.1.2 Adtran RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Adtran RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Adtran RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.4.3 Adtran RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 Adtran RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Adtran RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 WISI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 WISI RF over Glass Description

2.5.1.2 WISI RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 WISI RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 WISI RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.5.3 WISI RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.5.3.1 WISI RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 WISI RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.6 Bktel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Bktel RF over Glass Description

2.6.1.2 Bktel RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Bktel RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Bktel RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.6.3 Bktel RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.6.3.1 Bktel RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Bktel RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.7 Teleste

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Teleste RF over Glass Description

2.7.1.2 Teleste RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Teleste RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Teleste RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.7.3 Teleste RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.7.3.1 Teleste RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Teleste RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.8 Lootom

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Lootom RF over Glass Description

2.8.1.2 Lootom RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Lootom RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Lootom RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.8.3 Lootom RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.8.3.1 Lootom RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Lootom RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

2.9 Enablence

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Enablence RF over Glass Description

2.9.1.2 Enablence RF over Glass Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Enablence RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Enablence RF over Glass Product Introduction

2.9.3 Enablence RF over Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.9.3.1 Enablence RF over Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Enablence RF over Glass Market Share in Global in 2016

3 Global RF over Glass Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global RF over Glass Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global RF over Glass Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global RF over Glass Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

