Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

GLOBAL CARDIOLOGY SURGERY DEVICES DRUGS MARKET INSIGHTS:
global cardiology surgery devices drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The report covers three major segments of cardiology surgery devices drugs market which include surgeries, devices, and drugs. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. CVDs are responsible for over 3 million diseases annually. Some of the major CVDs include coronary heart diseases, stroke, hypertensive heart diseases, inflammatory heart diseases, rheumatoid heart diseases and others. Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause of death followed by strokes. The prevalence and incidence rate of heart diseases are on a rise; especially in major emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. The market of cardiology surgery, devices and drugs are also on a rise.
One of the major factors driving the market is medical tourism. Especially in emerging markets such as India, ASEAN countries and China, the cost of surgery and treatment for cardiovascular diseases is low. In India, a heart surgery costs around 1,500 whereas in the United States it costs 5 to 10 times more than India. Hence, many Americans prefer to travel to India for their treatment.
North America is the leading market with highest market share. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent. North American marker is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific market is expected to have highest CAGR of 9.5% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021.
The Market Segmentation includes:
Cardiology Devices
Angioplasty
Cardiovascular Stents
Cardiovascular Catheters
Cardiac Rhythm Management
Cardiovascular Assistive Devices
Other Cardiology Devices
Cardiology Drugs Market By Indications
Antithrombotic Drugs
Antidyslipidemic Drugs
Antihypertensive Drugs
Anti Stroke Drugs
Cardiology Drugs Market By Mechanism Of Action
Beta Blockers
Beta Agonists
Alpha Blockers
Alpha Agonists
Sodium Channel Blockers
Calcium Channel Blockers
Vasodilators
Renin Inhibitors
Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
Diuretics
Thrombolytic
Cardiology Surgeries
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization
Heart Valve Repair
Arrhythmia Treatment
Aneurysm Repair
Heart Transplant
Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021
COMPANIES PROFILED:
Pfizer
Sanofi
AstraZeneca
Novartis
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic
Jude Medical
Cook Medical
Cr Bard
Sun Pharma
Ge Healthcare
Johnson And Johnson
Takeda
Daiichi Sankyo
Roche
Bayer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Otsuka
