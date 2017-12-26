This report studies Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Particleboard (PB)

Medium density fibreboard (MDF)

High density fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented strand board (OSB)

Plywood

By Application, the market can be split into

Home Use

Commercial Use

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Market 2017

1 Industry Overview of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.1.1 Definition of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.1.2 Specifications of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.2 Classification of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.2.1 Particleboard (PB)

1.2.2 Medium density fibreboard (MDF)

1.2.3 High density fibreboard (HDF)

1.2.4 Oriented strand board (OSB)

1.2.5 Plywood

1.3 Applications of Flooring Wood Based Panel

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Flooring Wood Based Panel

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Flooring Wood Based Panel Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Flooring Wood Based Panel Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Flooring Wood Based Panel Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Particleboard (PB) of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Medium density fibreboard (MDF) of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 High density fibreboard (HDF) of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Oriented strand board (OSB) of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.5 Plywood of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Flooring Wood Based Panel Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Flooring Wood Based Panel Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Home Use of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial Use of Flooring Wood Based Panel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

8.1 Kronospan

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Kronospan 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Kronospan 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Arauco

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Arauco 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Arauco 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Daiken New Zealand

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Daiken New Zealand 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Daiken New Zealand 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Duratex

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Duratex 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Duratex 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Georgia-Pacific

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Georgia-Pacific 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Georgia-Pacific 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Masisa

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Masisa 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Masisa 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Swiss Krono Group

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Swiss Krono Group 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Swiss Krono Group 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Norbord

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Norbord 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Norbord 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Louisiana-Pacific

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Louisiana-Pacific 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Louisiana-Pacific 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Weyerhaeuser

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Weyerhaeuser 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Weyerhaeuser 2016 Flooring Wood Based Panel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Egger

8.12 Sonae Industria

8.13 Pfleiderer

8.14 Kastamonu Entegre

8.15 Swedspan

8.16 Langboard

8.17 Finsa

8.18 Tolko

8.19 Arbec

8.20 West Fraser

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel Market

9.1 Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Flooring Wood Based Panel Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Flooring Wood Based Panel Consumption Forecast

9.3 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Trend (Application)

10 Flooring Wood Based Panel Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Flooring Wood Based Panel Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Flooring Wood Based Panel International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Flooring Wood Based Panel by Region

10.4 Flooring Wood Based Panel Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Flooring Wood Based Panel

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Flooring Wood Based Panel Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

