Global Digital Pathology Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Digital Pathology market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2021. Analytics is the fastest growing segment of Digital pathology market

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS:

Digital Pathology market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2021. Diagnostic devices is the largest segment of Digital Pathology market and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2021 however, Analytics is the fastest growing segment of Digital pathology market with expected CAGR of XX% from 2016-2021. Resource Integration and Remote diagnostics are major motivators of the market. In recent trends, more and more pathologies are adopting digital pathology system.

The Digital Pathology application market segmented in four major product categories which are Diagnostic devices, Scanners & microscope, Communication platform, and Storage the market also segmented on the basis of the end user, Applications and geographies. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical companies, Diagnostic centres and Academics centres are major end-user market of digital pathology. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the Digital Pathology, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of Digital Pathology with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

Competitive landscape includes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are 3Dhistech Ltd., Apollo Pacs Inc., Aurora Interactive Ltd., Barco, Corista LLC, Definiens AG, Digipath Inc., Huron Technologies International Inc., Indica Labs Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ligolab LLC, MicroDimensions, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Omnyx LLC, PathCentral Inc., PathXL, Pixcelldata Ltd.,Proscia Inc., Sectra, Sunquest Information Systems, Sysmex Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., ViewsIQ, Visiopharm and Xifin Inc.

Full report of Global Digital Pathology Market is available at

OMR REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Digital Pathology market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Digital Pathology market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Digital Pathology market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404