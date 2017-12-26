Global Connected Car Market Information, by Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), by Components (Sensors, Processors, Cellular), by Services (Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Autonomous driving), by Connectivity (Integrated, Tethered, Imbedded) – Forecast 2016-2027

Study Objective of Connected Car Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Connected Car Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Connected Car market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by components, by services, by connectivity and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Connected Car Market

Market Scenario

Connected car is a car which is equipped with advance sensors and technologies and helps the driver to gather real time information around him. Generally it is equipped with internet which is connected with the smart devices both inside the car and outside. The cars can communicate with another cars which is travelling on the same road and can exchange the information about accidents, weather, road blocks, traffic etc. From past couple of years, market for connected cars has seen tremendous growth with incredible CAGR of XX%. Connected Car Market has been valued at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period which is expected to grow at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology: 2G, 3G, LTE, WiFi & Bluetooth.

Segmentation by Components: Sensors, Processors, Cellular and wireless modules.

Segmentation by Services: Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Autonomous driving and Vehicle management, OEM Services among others.

Segmentation by Connectivity: Integrated, tethered and embedded.

Regional Analysis

Currently, North America is dominating the market of Connected Cars with the market share of more than XX%. Technological advancement and need of more safe cars is the key driver of this market in the connected car market. Going ahead, Europe stands as second biggest market of connected cars due to the high standard of living of European countries and high investment in the automotive. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of XX%. The current market of connected cars in the APAC region has been valued at US $XX billion which is expected to grow at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1140

Key players

The prominent players in market of connected cars are- General Motors (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), BMW (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada) among others.

Industry News

• BMW is using SIM card based connected drive technology for connected cars.

• A study shows that Tesla and Toyota are among the smartest companies working in connected car market.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

• North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

• Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Connected Car Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com