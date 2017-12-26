Global Biochips Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Biochips Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Biochips Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 18% during 2016-2021. A biochip is a miniaturized laboratories or microarrays that performs thousands of simultaneous biochemical reactions. Biochips are used to perform multiple tests and enable to achieve higher output and speed. The Market is driven by significant demand in personalized medicine and drug discovery & development due to faster test results and accuracy. Growth & demand of Diagnostic market is boosting the global market. Technological advancement and adoption of automation techniques are creating huge scope for biochips market due to faster results and enhanced efficiency of biochips products. Biochips contain very micro sensors which enable to perform speedier test in short period of time.

Research & Development in human genome project enables to explore DNA sequencing through biochips. Biochips technology is boosted by the growth and advancement of proteomics & genomics market. DNA chips are widely adopted for gene expression, gene mapping and genotyping. Biochips have wide application which includes genomics, drug discovery & development, proteomics & genomics. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) & Point of Care Diagnostics (POC) are growing at a significant rate due to huge demand from developed and emerging economies. Rising life style oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Cancer, Diabetes and other lingering diseases are boosting the biochips market.

Global Biochips Market by application has wide variety among DNA chips market, Lab on a Chip Market and Protein Chips Market which are boosting the global Biochips Market. Technological advancement and R&D are the key strategies adopted by the Biochips companies to stay competitive. Baby Biochips is in nascent stage and expected to boost the chances of conception in infertile couples in near future. The report covers the patent analysis and research & development scenario of global Biochips market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution to Global Biochips Market followed by Europe due to significant adoption of Biochips in hospitals, research centers and academic institutes. North America is contributing nearly half of the total market share due to huge adoption of Biochips applications and huge investment in Biochips market. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Biochips market due to huge demand of Biochips application for diagnostics. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to rising life style oriented diseases, increase in adoption of biochips in research institutes and hospitals and improved healthcare spending.

Competitive Insights:

The Key players of Market includes: Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biofluidix GMBH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cellix, Cepheid Inc., Compugen, Epigem Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Helicos Bioscences, Illumina, Inc., Lifesensors, Medtronic, Micropoint Bioscience, Inc, Perkinelmer, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Silicon Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. R&D, Partnership, product launch and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Market players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Biochips Market is segmented on the basis of type, fabrication, end user and region. Global Biochips Market by type includes DNA chips market, Lab on a Chips, Protein Chips and other arrays Market. Global Biochips Market by Fabrication technology includes Microarrays, Microfluidics market. Global Biochips Market by end user includes Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes and other end user.

