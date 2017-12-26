New York, NY, USA; 26, December 2017: Ninja Warriors are the fascinating characters and a gamer would always love to assume the role of these warriors to fight off dreadful enemies. One can now venture into the exciting, virtual world of the Ninja warriors, which is full of adventures. A gamer who wants to write his own story of bravery and courage can now participate in the journey of a NinjaGo Game, which is now available on the website eNinjaGo.com.

The website brings a collection of games from the Ninjago series for both young and adult players. Some of the common and popular game titles in the collection include Rush, Final Battle, Smash DX, Save Llyod, Spinjitzu, Snake Invasion and lots more. These games will take gamers to a fictional country where gamers have to showcase their valor to launch a fight against monstrous enemies. These games offer the much-needed thrill and adventure that one always enjoys while playing a virtual game.

According to the spokesperson of the website, they have a number of NinjaGo Games where players have to defend themselves and also aggressively fight against the armies of skeletons. The games have an exciting storyline for gamers to have all the fun and adventurous experience as soon as they enter the gaming world. The horrible monsters are waiting for the gamers and they are thirsty for blood. A gamer needs to rely on his warrior skills to save himself from these continuously attacking enemies and also to destroy them eventually.

The spokesperson reveals that each of these games has their own storyline and the one thing common among them is the unlimited fun. The gamer will make efforts to protect the cities and villages from cruel invaders and hence will assume the role of a savior. Besides the regular games, the website also organizes competitions, tournaments and gaming excursions, which all multiply the fun of being a Ninja warrior in the virtual world. To start playing one of these games, one may visit the website http://www.eninjago.com/.

About eNinjaGo.com:

Story of Ninjago began in 2011, when the famous LEGO Company issued the first series of constructor kit with toy ninja-warriors. The series has astonishing success, and fans liked heroes so much, that story was continued and storyline was significantly expanded. Today, they offer a number of Ninjago games, songs and pictures and lots more for the fans of the Ninjago games.

For Media Contact:

Telephone: +1-561-414-0187

Email: promotion@eninjago.com

Website: http://www.eninjago.com/