“LED Light Bulbs [LED Lighting] is a kind semiconductor light-emitting solid device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light.

LED Light Bulbs Principles:

Terminal voltages of PN junctions form certain barrier potentials, and when the forward bias voltage is added, the barrier potential decreases and most charge carriers in P area and N area diffuse to each other. As the electron mobility is much higher than the holes mobility, large amount of electrons diffuse to P area, causing charge carriers entering P area. These electrons combine with the holes on the valence band with energy emission in the form of light.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LED Light Bulbs in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel Group

NVC (ETI)

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

Mitsubishi

MLS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spot light

Street light

Tube light

WALL washer light

Bulb

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA LED Light Bulbs market.

Chapter 1, to describe LED Light Bulbs Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Light Bulbs, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Light Bulbs, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Light Bulbs, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, LED Light Bulbs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe LED Light Bulbs research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

