Market Scenario:

On the basis of regions, global electrical tapes market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific dominates the global electrical tapes market in 2016, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in construction activities in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia in Asia Pacific region, is the major factor, fuelling the growth of the region. Additionally, increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors pouring the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. China is one of the leading markets in the Asia Pacific region. North America is the second largest region for the market. It is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. The rapid development of the automotive and aerospace sector and growth in building & construction activities, are further fuelling the growth of the market. Europe is another major region for the market. Increasing up gradation, repair and rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure, and power grids and distribution networks, are driving the growth of the market in Europe. Germany and U.K. are the major markets in Europe.

Global electrical tapes market has been segmented based on types, applications and regions. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as PVC electrical tapes, cloth electrical tapes, Polyimide tapes, rubber tapes, polyester film tapes and others. PVC electrical tapes are the most commonly used electrical tapes. They exhibit excellent mechanical properties, good insulation ability and high resistance to many chemicals, which ultimately increases the popularity of PVC electrical tapes, among consumers. PVC tapes can be used for insulation, protection, bundling, maintenance, color coding and many other applications. Rubber tapes are used for heavy duty electrical purposes,

The prominent players in the global electrical tapes market

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), HellermannTyton (U.K.), 3M Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Polymouth Rubber Europa S.A. (Spain), Pro Tape & Specialities, Inc. (USA), Electro Tape Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), H-old s.p.a (Italy), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), PPM Industries UK Ltd. (U.K.), Euro Tape Pvt Ltd. (India), Godson Tapes Private Limited (India), and Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd. (Japan).

These key players have invested heavily in their research and development to develop the new, innovative and efficient electrical tapes. Also, they have been making major strategic decisions to impact the market. Recently, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, a leading manufacturer of packaging products and machinery, has launched its new eH20 Electric WAT Taper, which features a new roller wetting technology. Major manufacturer of electrical tapes, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products. The company has been acquired by the company’s management and private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners for a purchase price of USD 190 million.

