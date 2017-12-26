Market Overview:

Direct fed microbial (DFM) are products that contain live microorganisms and are used for animal growth. These live microorganisms include yeast, bacteria and others. They produce anti-bacterial compounds which compete against undesirable organisms, stimulates growth of natural bacteria and increases the immunity of livestock. DFM are mainly available in dry and liquid form. DFM are used to feed livestock such as cattle, poultry, swine/ pork, and others.

The growth of Direct fed microbial (DFM) market was mostly triggered as it replaced antibiotics for improved health and performance of livestock. Growing demand for processed animal feed and changes in farming practices and technology are some of the factors influencing the growth of DFM market.

Increasing demand for meat and milk production is influencing the growth of animal health which has led to an increase in demand for direct fed microbial. Increasing awareness of animal nutrition and rising concern for animal health is boosting the growth of DFM market. Moreover, regional governments are forming regulations to standardize meat products to prevent consumers from the outbreak of livestock diseases which is driving the growth of DFM market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.9% of DFM market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5049

Downstream Analysis:

Based on the type, Direct fed microbial (DFM) market is segmented into bacteria, yeast, and others. Among them, the bacteria segment is dominating the market. Moreover, the lactic acid bacteria segment is expected to be the fastest growing owing to its high effectiveness and convenience of usage.

On the basis of form, Direct fed microbial (DFM) market is segmented into dry, liquid and others. Among all, the dry form of microbial is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to its long shelf life and many advantages in animal feed.

Based on the livestock, Direct fed microbial (DFM) market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine/ pork, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market followed by the cattle segment. Increasing demand for poultry meat due to their nutritive value is driving the demand for direct fed microbial market in this segment.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Direct fed microbial (DFM) market

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.), Novozymes (Denmark)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Novus International, Inc. (U.S.)

Hansen A/S (Denmark)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Regional Analysis:

The global Direct fed microbial (DFM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Owing to recent occurrences of diseases such as avian influenza and foot & mouth disease, the meat market in North America, particularly in the U.S., has become cautious about food safety and quality which is driving the growth of direct fed microbial market. Rising demand for poultry and swine products in Europe is expected to boost the direct fed microbial market in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in direct fed microbial. China is the major contributor of meat industry which in turn drives the direct fed microbial market in this region. Moreover, rising population followed by increasing consumption of livestock in developing countries of Asia Pacific is boosting the DFM market. Brazil and the Middle-East regions are witnessing growth in DFM market owing to increase in demand of protein intake from meat.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/direct-fed-microbial-market-5049

Market Segmentation:

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market is segmented on the Basis of Type, Form, Livestock and Region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com