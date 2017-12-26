Market Highlights:

The global deep packet inspection market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in the emerging economies and high adoption of high speed broadband services, rise in data generation, high demand for data security measures along with constant pressure for offering enhanced services on ISPs is projected to drive the DPI market.

The global deep packet inspection market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the deep packet inspection market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

In the global Deep Packet Inspection Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the factors such as large data generation from industry vertical such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and additional features includes increasing population, major outsourcing service providers, favorable government regulations and rise in mobile computing are driving the market in the region.

The global deep packet inspection market is projected to reach USD 19 billion at a CAGR of over 22% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.)

IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Sandvine Incorporated (Canada)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Allot Communications (Israel)

SolarWinds Inc.(U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation

The global deep packet inspection market is segmented by application, service, organization size and end-user. By application segment, the market consists of intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS), network performance management, data loss/leak prevention and management. By service segment the market consists of training, consulting, support and maintenance and integration. The end-user segment consists of telecommunication and IT Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail and others.

Market Research Analysis

Growth in the North American market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Going ahead, Europe stands as the second biggest market of connected cars due to the high standard of living of European countries and high investment in the automotive industry.

Segments:

Regional Analysis:

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to early adoption of technology and presence of major players.

Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and factors such as large data generator owing to factors such as increasing population, major outsourcing service providers, favorable government regulations and rise in mobile computing are driving the market in the region.

