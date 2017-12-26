Chloroprene Rubber typically displays good resistance to ozone cracking, heat aging and to chemical attack. Chloroprene Rubber has a balance of mechanical properties and fatigue resistance. It also has superior oil, high ozone and weather resistance, chemical capability of adhesion to many substrates and heat resistance. It is major applications in manufacturing rubber seals, strip and other components in the automotive industry, window gaskets, and roofing sheet in buildings, bridge and building bearing pads, lining in chemical industries and electric cable insulation.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Chloroprene Rubber Market are, increasing chloroprene based tire production, rising demand for chloroprene based adhesive formulation, and increasing industrialization. Increasing construction activities fuelled by rising government investments in the developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. High adoption rate of chloroprene based electric cables on account of the increasing number of power transmission lines to meet the energy requirements for the ever-growing population is expected to boost the chloroprene market. Moreover, continuous expansion of automotive sector as well as shifting manufacturers’ focus towards efficient tire vehicles are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2017 to 2023. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in chloroprene rubber along with the implementation of strict regulations are predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Chloroprene Rubber Market are Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Denka Company Limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Denka Company Limited (the Netherlands), MITSUI & CO., LTD. (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co.Ltd (China), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.), and Dunlop (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Chloroprene Rubber Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of grade, the market is bifurcated into linear, cross-linked, sulfur modified, and crystallizing resistant. On the basis of end use industry, the Chloroprene Rubber Market is categorized into automobile, construction, furniture, chemical industries, textiles, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is estimated to be the largest Chloroprene Rubber Market followed by Asia Pacific and North America due to strong existence of automobile manufacturers. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for chloroprene rubber in tire and other automotive parts manufacturing. In Asia Pacific, growing urbanization in emerging markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia should boost spending for vital infrastructure sectors such as water, power, and transportation. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to rising demand from chloroprene based weather resistant and chemical resistant to manufacture jackets, and gloves for industrial purposes. In South America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of automobile manufacturers.

