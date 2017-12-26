26, December 2017: CARRcrete has recently begun rolling out their premium InfinityFloor premium polishing process that is designed to transform old and worn flooring into hard wearing, spectacular low-maintenance floors. InfinityFloor is designed to be an alternative to HTC Superfloor, Husqvarna Hiperfloor and Klindex SuperConcerete. CARRcrete has designed the InfinityFloor process using machinery, diamond tools and chemicals that have been assembled, designed or manufactured in the United Kingdom by CARRcrete themselves.

“We fully believe our CARRcrete InfinityFloor process is of a higher standard than the competition and we are more than happy to prove this with a side by side comparison.

The InfinityFloor process offered by CARRcrete comes in a number of different finishes. The first is InfinityFloor Cream, a finish that consists of only polishing stages and no grinding is required. This transforms the floor into a classy surface with virtually no visible stones. It is one of CARRcrete’s most popular options and is chosen by interior designers and architects around the country.

InfinityFloor Stone is another option that CARRcrete offers with their InfinityFloor process. It consists of several stages of mechanical grinding and polishing to create a heavily aggregated polished concrete floor finish. InfinityFloor Stone is suitable for existing concrete floors but can also be used on newly-installed ready-mixed concrete thanks to CARRcrete’s eco-friendly PROtop overlay. Lastly, CARRcrete offers Infinity Floor Salt and Pepper. By removing the soft surface paste, the sand and fine aggregates are exposed which creates a salt and pepper look on concrete floors.

CARRcrete has been in the industry for many years as a family-run business that specialises in quality polished concrete floors, and they have worked together with many clients for both residential and commercial purposes. Thanks to the fleet of machinery and tools at their disposal, CARRcrete is able to handle field projects with professionalism and efficiency. Their passion towards the industry has lead them to create their own UK-made premium polishing process which they hope to show to homeowners, designers and architects in Britain.

“Our list of clients is extensive; encompassing celebrities, blue chip companies, bars and restaurants and of course clients with a keen eye for a quality finish.”

