Beauty oils are known for their ability to hydrate, soften and protect skin and hair. Providing a natural boost to skin and hair, beauty oils are high in vitamins and antioxidants. Some of the well-known beauty oils are tea tree oil, peppermint oil, coconut oil, rosehip and carrot oil, rosemary oil, etc. Beauty oils are generally light-weight, absorb quickly and are non-sticky with a pleasant aroma.

With increasing number of customers shifting towards adopting natural beauty products, the demand for beauty oils is rising across the globe. Moreover, many major skin care and hair care product manufacturers are using beauty oils in their products to help minimize and prevent skin and hair damage. Beauty oil manufacturers are also focusing towards better production methods to protect the oil from harmful chemicals and provide maximum benefits. One such method gaining popularity is extracting oil via the cold pressed method. Cold pressed oils are processed without chemical extraction, resulting in the more superior quality of the oil. Being high in nutrient value, flavor and texture, cold pressed oils are a bit more expensive than other oils. Manufacturers are also adopting eco-friendly production practices and packaging to gain traction among customers.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global beauty oils market is expected to witness steady growth, reaching US$ 5,895.6 million revenue by the end of 2022. Beauty oils are playing an essential role in treating various hair and skin problems, hence people are moving towards adopting beauty oils as the part of their skin and hair care. Made using natural and organic ingredients beauty oils offer some of the most noticeable benefits.

Orange Beauty Oil- Top-Selling Product

Orange beauty oil is expected to emerge as the top-selling product in the global beauty oils market. Orange beauty oil is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,400 million revenue by the end of 2022. Anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties make orange oil an ideal ingredient in hair and skin care.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/277/beauty-oils-market

Beauty Oils to be largely used by Hair Products Industry

Hair products industry is expected to be the largest user of beauty oils. Hair products industry is projected to account for nearly half of the revenue share of global revenues by the end of 2017. Hair products industry is also estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 700 million between 2017 and 2022.

High Sales through Modern Trade

Accounting for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share by 2017 end, modern trade is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative sales channels. Modern trade as a sales channel is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,000 million revenues by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, beauty oil sales through specialty stores will also be high during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global beauty oils market through 2022, which include Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, L’Oréal S.A, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Burberry Group plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, Symrise AG, Grupo Clarín S.A, and Givaudan SA.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884

27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Telephone: +353-1-6111-593

Email: sales@factmr.com/

Web: https://www.factmr.com/