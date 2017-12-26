“The Latest Research Report Alternators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Alternators Market: Overview

This report provides strategic study of the global alternators market, and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on voltage range, rotor type, application industry, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the alternators market across different geographical segments. Alternators are generators that convert mechanical energy or direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The growing application of alternators in automobiles, coupled with the growth of automotive sector, is primarily driving growth of the alternators market.

Additionally, the growing demand for power, from both conventional and non-conventional sources, has been boosting the application of alternators in the power generation sector. This in turn is also steadily boosting growth of the global alternators market. Furthermore, the growth of telecommunication industry has been promoting the use of stand-by power equipment for telecommunication towers, which has again aided in increased application of alternators. Considering the positive impacts of the factors mentioned previously, the alternators market can be anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Global Alternators Market: Segmentation

On the basis of voltage range, the alternators market has been segmented into different voltage levels including low voltage (0V – 1,000V), medium voltage (1,000V – 4,160V) and high voltage (4,161V – 15,000V). On the basis of rotor type, the global alternators market has been segmented into salient pole, smooth cylindrical and others. Others segment primarily covers claw pole type alternators, which is mostly used in the automotive sector. The market revenue for alternators has been provided in terms of USD million and market volume has been provided in terms of thousand units, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Application industries covered under this report includes oil & gas, marine, power plant, stand-by power, mining and others. Others segment of application industry covers industries such as automotive, railways and manufacturing among others. Furthermore, each application industry segment also contains data by voltage range. The regional market analysis gives in-depth analysis of the current trends in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA).

Global Alternators Market: Competitive Landscape

To aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry, overview, their market share, SWOT analysis, business segments, various business strategies adopted by them, and revenue. The SWOT analysis, provided for each of the companies profiled, discusses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for those companies, thus providing a better understanding of the major players in this market. The key trends analysis, provided in the report for each region, details the current trends of the alternators market for that region. The market attractiveness analysis, for each segment, and Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report provide insight into industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the alternators market.

Global Alternators Market: Drivers and Trends

The report also provides breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the global alternators market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the alternators market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global alternators market, and provides an estimate of growth for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the leading players in the market are Valeo Group (France), Denso Corporation (Japan), The Bosch Group (Germany), Mitsuba Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Lucas Electrical, Ltd. (U.K.), Controlled Power Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), ASIMCO Technologies Ltd. (China), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.) and Emerson, Electric, Co. (U.S.) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Alternators Market – By Voltage Range:

Low Voltage (0V – 1,000V)

Medium Voltage (1,000V – 4,160V)

High Voltage (4,161V – 15,000V)

Alternators Market – By Rotor Type:

Salient Pole

Smooth Cylindrical

Others?

Alternators Market – By Application Industry:

Oil & Gas

Marine

Power Plant

Stand-by Power

Mining

Others?

Alternators Market – By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1 Report Assumptions and Acronyms used

2.2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Alternators Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Definition

4.3 Industry Evolution

4.4 Key Market Indicators

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.6.3 Opportunities

4.7 Global Alternator Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015-2024

4.8 Competitive Landscape (2015)

Chapter 5 Global Alternators Market Analysis, by Voltage Range, 2015 – 2024

5.1 Introduction & Definition

5.2 Key Trends

5.3 Global Alternator Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Voltage Range, 2015-2024

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Low Voltage(0V – 1,000 V)

5.3.2 Medium Voltage(1,001V – 4,160V)

5.3.2 High Voltage (4,161V – 15,000V)

5.4 Global Alternators Market, Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Voltage Range (Revenue), 2015

Chapter 6 Global Alternators Market Analysis, by Rotor Type, 2015 – 2024

6.1 Introduction & Definition

6.2 Key Trends

6.3 Global Alternator Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Rotor Type, 2015-2024

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Salient Pole

6.3.4 Smooth Cylindrical

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Global Alternators Market, Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Rotor Type (Revenue), 2015