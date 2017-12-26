ERS recently published a report on “2017-2022 RF Power Semiconductor Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications”

Introduction

This report studies the RF Power Semiconductor market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the RF Power Semiconductor market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global RF Power Semiconductor market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of RF Power Semiconductor. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of RF Power Semiconductor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States RF Power Semiconductor market, including Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

The On the basis of product, the RF Power Semiconductor market is primarily split into

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Passives

RF Duplexers

RF Switches

Other RF Devices

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunication and Data Communication

Other

