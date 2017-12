25, December 2017: HK Construction, Poway California’s premier general contractor and home remodeling company, has recently released a new video that points out the wide variety of custom-tailored construction services offered and explains to homeowners their method of operation.

The HK Construction services video is located at https://youtu.be/u8_xxeGfo2E.

According to the HK Construction, Inc’s spokesperson and owner Marc Gieselmann, even though they offer a wide selection of services, each is custom-tailored to satisfy the customer’s specific wants and needs.

“Our team of contractors and construction service professionals are carefully selected based on their proven reputation for fine craftsmanship, attention to detail, and their professional manner,” noted Gieselmann.

“Have you ever seen the difference a good contractor makes when he listens to you? Imagine the feeling of pure joy and delight, for example, as you step into your newly remodeled kitchen knowing that everything is done exactly how you envisioned it. Or see your beautiful new bathroom just the way you wanted it. That’s exactly some of the things we explored in our new services video,” added Gieselmann.

Following is their service approach:

• First, we meet you either on the phone or in person; however you want is fine with us.

• And then we get a picture of what you are looking for in your home remodeling project. We listen carefully to the details of your wants, needs and desires concerning the project.

• Then, depending on the size of the project, if small, we give you a quote on the spot. If it a large and involved large, we go back to the office and work on it. When the quote is ready we get together again to show you what we’ve come up with. This is an excellent time for questions if you have any or suggestions for changes to the quote.

• After you approve of the quote we set a time to go ahead and get started. We’ll be as quiet as possible while working so your daily routine runs as smoothly as it can under the circumstances. We also want to make sure your neighbours are happy with us nearby as well.

• We’ll be as careful as can be around your property to not disturb or damage anything and have the utmost respect towards your family members and your pets too!

• When we’re done we’ll clean up and make sure everything looks great.

“During the final walk through, we want to know the clients feelings on the completed work. This is a great time to voice any concerns so we can get right on it to make sure their experience with us was the best,” note Gieselmann.

