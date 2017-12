Match Time:12/26/2017 23:00 Tuesday (GMT+8)

Huddersfield: Strong performance and place in middle of the table (Recent form: L W L W D)

Huddersfield are 11th in the table with 22 points or 6 over relegation zone, so for now are in safe positions. In the previous round won a point in the trip to Southampton after 1-1 and thanks to equalizing goal from Depoitre, while before that won against Watford with 4-1 away at home in one of their best games this season. Strong moment form with only 1 lose in last 4 games, which came against champion Chelsea, while won 7 points in this period thanks to 2 wins and draw. At home the team is strong and lost only against teams from top 5 – Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham, while in all other games was stronger after 5 wins and 2 draws.

Stoke City: Important win in previous round (Recent form: W L L L W)

Stoke City are 14th in the table with 19 points or 3 over relegation zone thanks to a win in previous round. They beat direct opponent in battle for survival – West Brom with 3-1 at home. This was a lucky win as the opponent totally dominated in the game, while Stoke scored 3 goals with 5 shots on goal, while West Brom missed 16 chances for goal. Before this win the team had 3 consecutive loses with 1-5 vs Tottenham, 0-1 vs Burnley and 0-3 vs West Ham. Also lots of players are with injuries – Ireland, Indi and Zouma are all out, while Jese, Johnson and Pieters are all doubts.

Nowgoal BETTING VERDICT:

After all, Stoke City won in previous game with 3-1 over West Brom, but their performance was not impressive and the team is pretty weak, while Huddersfield are strong in this season, also in good moment form, so here a home win or draw are expected.

Huddersfield vs Stoke City

Nowgoal Picks:Huddersfield 0 AH