25, December 2017: If you enjoy the Hollywood action and drama then you probably admire the actors and their physiques. This is perfectly normal. You may not have the money to live the life of a celebrity, but you can workout to attain that perfect body of your favorite Hollywood star. All you need are fitness tips these actors and actresses follow every time they hit the gym.

You are probably wondering how they get the time to workout out and how they arrange their busy schedules. The fancy lifestyle doesn’t stop them from living a healthy life. So here is a look at the fitness tips Hollywood artists follow.

1. Invest in a heart rate monitor

Celebrities train smarter not harder because their busy schedule doesn’t allow them to waste time. Investing in a heart rate monitor will help you do that. Using this tool will help you check out your body throughout the workout. You will know whether you are putting in the right amount of effort or not. This is the only way you will be able to reach a specific goal.

2. Be observant

This doesn’t seem like something a celebrity would do. But the truth of the matter is that even the most fit celebrity will always observe and take instructions from a trainer. If you don’t have a personal trainer, you can observe and listen to how they train other clients. Be keen when they advice on form, reps, sets and the purpose of each and every workout.

3. Keep it simple

You don’t have to complicate your workouts. Most people make a mess out of nothing. It doesn’t have to be like that. You should be patient and tolerant every time you go to the gym. It is important to understand that it can never happen overnight. Your dietitian will advice you on what to eat on a daily basis as you workout. This means that getting back to shape is a gradual process and you should take simple steps at a time.

4. Be imaginative

Sometimes it pays to throw out the rule book and use your imagination. You want to look like your favorite actor or actress, but you should also understand that this will cost you. So if you want to keep your fitness program below the budget, you must be imaginative. Your gym may not have all the equipment you see on Tv and magazines, but you can work with what you have and still attain your goal.

5. Find balance

Finding balance is key in ensuring you have that perfect body. You can balance on your left leg while lifting right knee forward to hip height. Raise your right leg behind you and bring your right heel to your butt. Reach your right arm back to grip the top of your right foot. Reach your left arm and hinge from the hips, pressing your right foot into your palm. You can hold onto this position for 20 seconds then switch sides.

6. Go off-road

Sometimes spending the entire workout day on a treadmill can be boring. But you can get a sweaty cardio high by going off-road. Not only will you be burning those fats, but it’s also the best way to feel rejuvenated. Make sure you tag your dog along.

7. Be fierce

There is no celebrity who takes a fitness program for granted. You must be fierce in your workouts. So the cardio and strength circuits must be consistent on a weekly basis. If you can add 5 more reps to your usual routine then you will see results faster than expected.

8. Hit the pool

You should add a splash to your routine by diving into the pool. This allows your body to move in a completely different way. You should spend at least half of your workouts doing high-intensity aquatic exercises.

9. Add some rowing into your workouts

As you admire your Hollywood star, do some research and look at their “before and now” photos. You will realize that most of them had to burn some calories to look great. You can burn more than 250 calories in 20 minutes if you hit the rowing machine.

10. Be kind to your body

You should have a nutritionist if you really want to appreciate your body. Having the body you want begins with loving the one you already have. So watch what you eat and know when you should eat. Celebrities have their diets planned out already. Having a healthy diet is being kind to your body.

About Shubi Husain:

Shubi Husain is a renowned nutritionist, lifestyle celebrity, founder & MD Health Sanctuary brand. Shubi is a first generation entrepreneur, obesity and fitness expert, corporate consultant and a columnist, writing mostly on health and fitness

For Media Contact:

Written By: Shubi Husain

Email ID: shubihusain@gmail.com

Ph No: +91 9873298033

Twitter: @ShubiHusain

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shubihusain

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/shubihusain