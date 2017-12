SD6N bulldozer is 182 horsepower track-type dozer with hydraulic direct drive, semi-rigid. suspended and pilot hydraulic control. It is equipped with Cummins QSL9.3 China stage III, the engine has the characteristics of big torque reserve coefficient and capacity against over-load. The torque converter is a hydro-mechanical converter whose power is divided outside, which has the characteristics of wide high efficiency range. SD6N Bulldozer is equivalent to Caterpillar Bulldozer D6G, D5, Komatsu D65, BEML BD80, BD65

• Engine – Guangxi Cummins (Electronic Injectors)

• Engine Rated Power (136 KW/182 HP)

• Operating weight 16,800 Kg (without ripper)

• Pilot joy stick hydraulic control

• LED Lights

Contact-Us: –

Daya Charan and Company

+918588815755

D-2/96, Janakpuri,

New Delhi, Delhi 110058

http://www.bulldozer.co

info@bulldozer.co