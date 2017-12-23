Palo Alto, CA, USA; 23, December 2017: In the years following the commercial release of Microsoft’s MS-Office suite, chiefly comprising MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Access, and MS-Outlook, several other operating systems have been launched from time to time. These operating systems were designed and created with the objective of offering an effective alternative to Windows OS that enjoyed a virtual monopoly as the MS-Office suite was powering majority of desktop or tabletop PCs and mobile gadgets. Some of the operating systems that were successful in offering a stiff competition to Microsoft’s Windows included Linux, Android, Lotus, iOS, Google Drive, Apache OpenOffice, Open365, OfficeSuite, and SoftMaker Free Office. Kingsoft Corp which happens to be a frontline global innovator of OS applications is the registered trademark owner of WPS office software that comprises a group of computer tools including the PDF to Word Convertor tool.

The PDF to Word implement comes in perfectly handy for converting files archived in ‘PDF’ or portable document format to DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX, TXT, HTM, RTF, DOT, DOTX, and back to PDF module. This tool can be customized or personalized for the user’s convenience as the office or home-based professional can do exactly what he or she wants without disturbing the formatting. Additionally, conversions from one format to another can be carried out effortlessly by retaining the original layout and fonts as well as the tables and bulleted points. The user also does not have to comply with any registration formalities for converting Adobe files to DOC or DOCX layout on an immediacy or urgent basis. Furthermore, fast conversion of PDF files/ pages which have been split or merged to MS-Word is also possible.

For making the most of the WPS’s Word Converter for PDF, the user needs to comply with some simple and easy-to-follow steps. Firstly, one has to download and launch the WPS Writer application on his or her tabletop or handheld device. Thereafter, he or she has to look for the ‘Special Features’ segment in the header menu and click on ‘PDF to Word’ for opening the tool. Next, the user has to either draw the PDF file archived in the local storage or open it directly. Finally, the individual has to move the mouse pointer to ‘Start’ option of the convertor and click on it get the conversion underway.

Once the conversion is complete, the convert PDF to Word tool will automatically open the newly converted file for perusal and editing by the user. The conversion happens quickly and accurately, can be securely uploaded and stored as well as instantly accessed from anywhere, anytime. Most importantly, conversion and archiving of files is on the cloud meaning that the user has constant access to the software’s state-of-the-art version.

About WPS Office Software:

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and software company.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Denise Nelson

Company: The Ventana Group for WPS Office Software

Phone: (925) 858-5198

Email: dnelson@theventanagroup.com

Website: https://www.wps.com/

Person Name: Cole Armstrong

Company: WPS Office Software

Phone: (650) 617-3213

Email: colearmstrong@wps.com