Palo Alto, CA, USA; 23, December 2017: Ever since its launch in the late eighties, Microsoft’s operating system suite, chiefly comprising MS-Word, MS-Excel, and MS-PowerPoint has ruled the roost in the software/hardware realm. There have been very few other operating systems that have been able to offer stiff competition to MS’s suite OS suite. These include LibreOffice, Apache OpenOffice, Linux, Apple iWork, and Open365 to name a few. In this context, the WPS office suite created and developed by Kingsoft Office Software Corporation Ltd is its flagship product that is an excellent alternative to MS-Office suite. WPS office free download is perfectly companionable with MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, and MS-Excel and can be used across tabletop and handheld devices powered by Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Office free download offered by Ventana Group has proven to be quite effective when it comes to completing routine tasks. In fact, quite a large number of individuals find the WPS office application more suitable than Microsoft’s Office b bundle. This pint-sized office suite furnishes three very versatile applications, namely Spreadsheet, Writer, and Presentationriter, and one PDF tool. Thoroughly compliant with MS-Office, WPS office can be downloaded and accessed on Windows10, Win7, Win8.1, and WinVista PCs in English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Polish, and Portuguese. WPS office is fully compliable with MS-Office 2016, features user-friendly formatting tools, umpteen document templates, and more than 230 fonts.

Some other prominent attributes of WPS office for PC include inbuilt spell checker, shortcuts on keyboard, multiple document viewing, mail merging, password security, and collaboration tools. This OS now comes with a new ‘Docer Templates’ page in seven different languages mentioned above. One can also make the most of file storage cloud service providing 1G space for free. All documents, files, and dossiers can be instantly shared and exchanged via links with just a single click. This feature comes handy not only for viewing any document or folder but also making changes anytime from anywhere. Office suite of WPS template offerings can be exploited for making customized spreadsheets, presentations, and text documents that ultimately results in optimum utilization of time and efforts.

Reviewing the WPS word free download, this specific tool can be matched effortlessly with MS-Word dossiers including but not limited to DOC, DOCX, HTM, TXT, DOT, and DOTX. PDF backups of the files can also be easily created and converted to Word. The convertor tool can be used for merging and splitting files as well, supports options for revealing and concealing cropped marks. The standard web page’s encoding simply needs to be changed to UTF8 for accessing word documents or files in languages apart from English.

About WPS Office Software:

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and software company.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Denise Nelson

Company: The Ventana Group for WPS Office Software

Phone: (925) 858-5198

Email: dnelson@theventanagroup.com

Website: https://www.wps.com/

Person Name: Cole Armstrong

Company: WPS Office Software

Phone: (650) 617-3213

Email: colearmstrong@wps.com