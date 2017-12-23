Global Pharmacy Automation market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market is growing significantly with a CAGR of 8% during 2016-2021. The modest growth of market is due to various driving forces such as introduction of robotic automation in pharmacy for optimum production and less error and wide application of pharmacy automation products to serve extensively in pharmacy and other healthcare domain. Rising number of patents and frequent launch of pharmacy automation products are also driving the market.

Market players such as Accu Chart Healthcare, Aesynt Inc., Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Carefusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Forhealth Technologies, Fulcrum Inc offers wide variety of products and application. R&D is expected to contribute and set new standards for Pharmacy Automation market. Major players such as IBM, AT&T, Cisco, Dell and Microsoft are expected to contribute significantly in the growth of global Pharmacy Automation market.

Robotic automation in Global Pharmacy automation market enable to ease the operation and provide effective results in less time and effort. Pharmacy automation products such as pill counters, pharmacy scales and other automated accessories enable to provide accuracy and efficiency in production. Global Pharmacy automation provides automated pharmacy storage system, inventory management, medication packaging and various other dispensing, outpatient drug dispensing products across the globe. There are also wide variety of robots which are used for accurately and efficiently fill a variety of medication dispensing systems.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

North America is dominating the Pharmacy market due to rising demand of Pharmacy automated application and products across the region. It is expected to grow further due to availability of wide application and regular product launches. US has significant contribution in the growth of Pharmacy Automation market in North America followed by Canada due solid improvement in the revenues each year. Moving further, according to our estimates the APAC region will contribute significantly in the next few years due to favorable government regulations and rising demand for pharmacy automation in healthcare domain. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the limelight include Accu Chart Healthcare, Aesynt Inc., Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Carefusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Forhealth Technologies, Fulcrum Inc, Health Robotics SRL, Innovation Pharmaassist Robotics, Kirby Lester, Mckesson Corporation. Product launch, M&A, partnerships, collaboration, R&D are the key strategies adopted by most of the Pharmacy Market players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Pharmacy Automation market is segmented on the basis of application, component, deployment model, service model, end user, and region. By application, the market is segmented on the basis of clinical information systems and nonclinical information systems. Major Segments of Global Pharmacy Automation Market includes:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Pharmacy Automation Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analysts insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Pharmacy Automation Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Pharmacy Automation Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

