Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Sleep Aid Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

This market research report on Global Sleep Aid Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Sleep Aid market by products and geography.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2016-2021, owing to rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders. Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, excessive usage of digital devices is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, patient safety concerns and risks of side effects of sleep disorder medication are some of the inhibiting factors in this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of Sleep Aid Market in this region. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the global Sleep Aid market include Apnex Medical, Braebon Medical, Cadwell Laboratories, Carefusion Corporation, Compumedics, Devilbiss Healthcare Llc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Ge Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Invacare Corporation,Koninklijke Philips, Merck & Co., Natus Medical Incorporated, Pfizer, Resmed, Sanofi, Sleepmed, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Teva Pharmaceutical.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market segmentation on the basis of sleep disorders include insomnia, sleep apnea, sleep walking, narcolepsy and restless legs syndrome. The market is segmented on the basis of products that include sleep laboratories, specialty mattresses and pillows, medications and sleep apnea devices (diagnostics and therapeutics). The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The Report Includes Following Segments:

Global Sleep Aid Market Research And Analysis, By Sleep Disorder, 2015–2021 ($ Million)

1.1. Global Insomnia Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.2. Global Sleep Apnea Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3. Global Narcolepsy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.4. Global Sleep Walking Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.5. Global Restless Legs Syndrome Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

Global Sleep Aid Market Research And Analysis, By Products, 2015–2021 ($ Million)

2.1. Global Sleep Laboratories Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.2. Global Specialty Mattresses And Pillows Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3. Global Medication Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.1. Global Prescription Based Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.2. Global Otc Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.3. Global Herbal Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1. Global Diagnostic Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.1. Global Actigraphy Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.2. Global Polysomnography (Psg) Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.3. Global Respiratory Polygraph Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.4. Global Single Channel Screening Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2. Global Therapeutic Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.1. Global Adaptive Servo Ventilation (Asv) Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.2. Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.3. Global Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.4. Global Oral Appliances Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.5. Global Oxygen Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.6. Global Others Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

OMR REPORT COVERS

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Historical data

Current Market trends

Regulations

Market Determinant

Parent Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiling

Revenue forecasts

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404