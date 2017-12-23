Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.5% during 2016-2021. The Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Architecture, Field Strength and Geography. MRI market has varied and innovative products due to the successful outcome of research and development and patents. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by application includes Brain &Neurological MRI, Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI, Vascular MRI, Pelvic & Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI and Cardiac MRI. The pivotal factors for the modest growth of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market include adoption of diagnostic devices and hybrid operating rooms across the globe. Technological advancement and innovation boosted the MRI market across the globe.

R&D in MRI market will bring technological advancement for better accuracy and patient care. Rising lifestyle oriented diseases such as Cancer, CVD, CHD, and other neurological diseases are expected to create a huge demand for Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) products. MRI products, diagnosis and treatment are costly and may affect the market growth. However, the rising adoption of diagnostic devices and machines are expected to create a huge demand for the MRI market. APAC region has less adoption and development in Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market. However, with the rise in healthcare spending and favorable government policies, APAC region is expected to create a significant opportunity for the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to the huge adoption of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market application has a huge demand across the globe. North America has the highest rate of health care spending followed by Europe due to a huge number of lifestyle oriented patients and improved healthcare spending. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies due to significant development in healthcare system and expected to create a huge opportunity for Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market in future. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policies made APAC region an emerging economy with significant opportunity for stakeholders. The report covers detailed chapters which includes Market Overview, Market Determinants, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Company Profiling, Patent Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights:

GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, Emergence Teleradiology, Planmed, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc, Fonar Corporation, Agilent Technologies are the key companies in the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market. Other major players profiled in the report include: Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Esoate S.P.A., Toshiba Medical Systems, Sectra, NCD Company, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostics, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd Imris Inc. Various corporate strategies such as launch of new products, R&D, partnership, mergers and acquisition are widely adopted by key players to stay competitive.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market is segmented on the basis of application, architecture, field strength and region. MRI Market by application and field strength has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The market by field strength such as low to mild, high field, very high field and ultra-high field are widely adopted across the globe. The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market segments includes:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research And Analysis, By Application

Brain and Neurological MRI

Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI

Vascular MRI

Pelvic & abdominal

Breast MRI

Cardiac MRI

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research And Analysis, By Architecture

Closed MRI systems

Open MRI systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research And Analysis, By Field Strength

Low to mild field MRI

High field MRI

Very High field MRI

Ultra High field MRI

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis & key analysts insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

