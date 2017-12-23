Commercial Drones Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2021

“HIGH ADOPTION OF COMMERCIAL DRONES IN SEVERAL APPLICATIONS DUE TO TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS ACCELERATE THE MARKET GROWTH”

Indore, Dec 2017: Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on the Global Commercial Drones Market According to OMR analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 41% during 2017-2022. Global Commercial Drones Market has witnessed a significant growth due to high demand of commercial drones in various applications such as search and rescue operations, agriculture and surveillance. The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, category, applications and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

Full report of Global Commercial Drones Market is available at

http://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/commercial-drones-market/

An impressive growth has been recorded in the Global Commercial Drones Market due to high adoption of commercial drones in a wide range of applications such as product delivery, agriculture and surveillance, high altitude mapping and so forth. Moreover, reduction in sizes of drones as well as technological advancements has been motivating the market. As the energy required by these drones is very less as compared to large delivery vehicles, they are highly used. Additionally, easy control through a wireless remote controller makes it highly usable device in the industry. The key players in Global Commercial Drones Market are Israel Aerospace industry, Lockheed martin Corporation, Denel SOC Ltd., BAE Systems, Finmeccanica SPA (Leonardo), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Ltd. and so forth which serves the industry globally.

Recently, Qatar has announced to used drones for 2022 FIFA World Cup Drones as they will play a fundamental role in ensuring the local construction industry to deliver the portfolio of programmes that are needed to successfully host the tournament and deliver Qatar’s exciting 2030 National Vision. However, certain factors such as high price of drones and their limited commercialization has been hindering the market growth. Additionally, air traffic safety concerns have been acting as a major restraint for the market.

The Global Commercial Drones Market by region is segmented on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest market share in the Global Commercial Drones Market due to wide adoption of technology in the region as well as high disposable incomes of their population. Moreover, APAC region has been predicted to be the fastest growing region in the commercial drones market due to emerging markets in these countries as well as increasing public awareness towards technological advancements.

For related reports please visit

http://www.omrglobal.com/reports-category/transportation-and-logistics/

The report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of commercial drones market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Commercial Drones Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Commercial Drones Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian research company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company provides quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles. The company provides a 360-degree view of the market with parametric analysis, key market insights, key findings, statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, extensive segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations and detailed company profiles.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404