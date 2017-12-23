Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 22, 2017 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Kelley Murphy on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the organization.

Ms. Murphy was hired in 1987 as a Data Entry Clerk in the company’s Bolton, Massachusetts warehouse. Soon thereafter, she advanced to the position of Billing Clerk in 1989. In March of 1993, Ms. Murphy was promoted to Administrative Support in the Credit Department, and in 2000 she moved to the role of Credit Support to Cash Applications.

By 2001, Ms. Murphy was promoted to the position of Accounting Officer, and in 2004 she became a Cash Apps Analyst in Credit Administration. Since 2010, she has held her current title as Credit Coordinator.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” Future Electronics places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

