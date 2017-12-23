Global Catheters Market Research and Forecast, 2017-2022

Catheters Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

This market research report on Global Catheters Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Catheters market by products and geography.

GLOBAL CATHETERS MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017-2022, owing to rising geriatric population and technological advancements in healthcare sector. Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, patient safety concerns and risks of healthcare acquired infections are some of the inhibiting factors in this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of Catheters in this region. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the global Catheters market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Arrow International Inc., Bard Medicals, Becton Dickinson Inc., Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Hollister, Intra, Medrad (Bayer Ag), Nipro Medical Corporation, Spiegelberg, Vascular Solutions, Medtronic, Philips healthcare, Rochester Medical, Johnson & Johnson and so on.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market segmentation on the basis of products include Cardiovascular Catheters (Electrophysiology Catheters, Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty, Balloon Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound Catheters, Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Catheters, Guiding Catheters, Angiography Catheters, Pulmonary Artery Catheters), Urological Catheters (Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters and External Catheters), Intravenous Catheters (Central venous catheters and Peripheral venous catheters), Specialty Catheters (Wound/ Surgical Drain, Oximetry, Thermodilution and IUI Catheters) and Neurovascular Catheters. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

THE REPORT COVERS

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Historical data

Current Market trends

Regulations

Market Determinant

Parent Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiling

Revenue forecasts

