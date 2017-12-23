Killeen, TX/2017: After a long day at work all you need is a super comfortable bed and mattress. Ashley HomeStore offers a wide range of mattresses to their clients. The store offers a huge collection of mattresses that suit traditional as well as luxurious lifestyle. You can find queen as well as kid’s twin bedding mattresses at the store.

The renowned store provides a variety of furniture items for your home. They also offer an exhaustive range of home accessories such as table lamps, pillows, rugs, mirrors and much more. The professional staff clearly understands the requirements of their client and further assists them in choosing a suitable furniture article as per their lifestyle and budget. The store offers best deals on quality furniture items.

Mattresses At The Store:

The store provides affordable mattresses with different levels of foam support layers. The high-density firming pad which is present in the mattresses provides extra contouring support as well as comfort.

You can also find suitable mattress for your kid’s bedroom. They can jump around, roll over as the mattresses are built with memory foam along with high density support core. Some of the mattresses available at store are suitable for temperature correction as they absorb the moisture from body and mattress. These mattresses have different row coil spring support and also knitted quilt cover.

Features Of Mattresses:

Hyper soft memory foam

Comfortable gel in lumbar area

Polyester foam

Encased Coil System

Thick high-density foam

Benefits Of Working With Them:

Professional staff

Quality products

Efficient Maintenance Services

Highly durable products

Exceptional Services

Impeccable craftsmanship

The store is a one stop shop for popular home furnishings, accessories and home décor. They offer several pocket friendly furniture articles including sofas, recliners, love seats, chairs, tables etc.

For more information about mattresses at Ashley HomeStore call (254) 634 – 5900 or visit 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to their website www.killeenfurniture.com