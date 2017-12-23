Boxed Owl’s software is one of the best 3D & virtual reality creation tools for making high resolution VR tours to represent the products / businesses. Experienced technical and marketing team at Boxed Owl will use the latest computer software to create VR tours and these services are currently provided in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and all Southern California cities. They are capturing raw data of your properties like, showrooms, entertainment venues, and real estate properties with the use of 3D camera; then it will be converted in virtual reality presentations to attract the viewers.

VR Tours

VR Tours / Virtual Reality Tours can showcase your showrooms, products, restaurant, club, concert hall and all other properties into next level by using the interactive models. Here, a person doesn’t need to come to the physical location; VR tours allow the viewers to feel as they are actually inside your location with the help of virtual reality goggles. Boxed Owl’s unique technology can create stunning VR tours, which helps to bring potential customers to your property. Moreover, VR tours will save lots of money for you and your customer by fully reducing the travel time.

Boxed Owl’s Process

Boxed Owl uses billboard tags into the virtual tours, which act as interactive links to lead viewers to your online showroom to buy any products that has been presented in VR tours. The clickable billboard tags enable visitors to reserve tables, spa times, and request services. Boxed Owl’s team will shoot any venues with 3D image capturing camera for free.

These VR tours are all hosted into the Boxed Owl’s web platform. These virtual reality models can be easily embedded in the customer’s website. VR tours are available for 3 months at free of cost; also they offer an affordable future hosting plans to the customers. In addition to that, VR tours are mobile friendly and it can be accessed on your customer’s mobile phone.

About Boxed Owl

Boxed Owl was created to attract customers and investors by showcasing your properties with the use of 3D and virtual reality technologies. Any kind of properties like luxury homes, venues, showrooms, construction project, and restaurants can be captured and converted into the virtual reality presentations by using the Boxed Owl’s software. This is a high-impact technology to allow individuals to walk around any property from virtually in any angle. To avail VR tours services in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and all Southern California cities, visit https://www.boxedowl.com/services/

Address

19800 MacArthur Blvd Ste 270

Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: (949) 346-4857

Email: info@boxedowl.com