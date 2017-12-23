3d Printing in Healthcare Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

3D Printing in Healthcare Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

3D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global 3D printing in healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% for the forecasted period of 2015-2021. The market is driven by growing popularity of 3D printing. 3D printing has been a rage around the world due to its property of producing exact functional prototype of an object. Also known as additive manufacturing 3D printing is mainly used for manufacturing implants. One of the main advantages it offers over the conventional implants is the level of customization offers. Conventional implants go by ‘one size fits all’ approach. It could lead to several complications for the patients. However, using the 3D printing technology a physician can produce exact prototype of the patient’s bones. 3D printers are also being used to manufacture surgical equipment, surgical guides, hearing aids, tissue engineering and drug screening. The technologies used to produce 3D printed products includes laser beam melting, droplet deposition, electronic beam melting and others. There are various types of materials used in 3D printing which includes plastics, polymers, ceramics, metals, alloys and others.

Research and development is going on to develop artificial organs using 3D printing technology. However, government regulations are strict and it may take a long time before the commercialization of such technology.

3D printing in healthcare market has a strong presence in North America and Europe. High awareness and ease of availability are some of the driving factors for the 3D printing market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow a significantly high growth rate. It is mainly driven by Chinese and Japanese markets.

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Global 3d Printing In Healthcare By Technology Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Droplet Deposition Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Laser Beam Melting Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Photo Polymerization Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Electron Beam Melting Technology Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

..…..

Global 3d Printing In Healthcare By Application Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Implants Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Prosthetics Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Dental Implants Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Others………

3d Printing In Healthcare By Materials Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Plastics And Polymers Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Metal Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Metal Alloy Powder Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Global Biomaterials Market Research And Analysis 2015-2021

Others………

Companies profiled in the report:

3D BIOTEK LLC.

3D SYSTEMS

ALPHAFORM AG

ARCAM AB

BELTONE A/S

BIO3D TECHNOLOGIES

CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K.

ENVISIONTEC GMBH

EOS GMBH

GYROBOT LIMITED

JAVELIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MATERIALISE NV

MEDICAL MODELING INC.

NANO3D BIOSCIENCES INC.

ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.

OXFORD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

STRATASYS LTD.

STRYKER CORPORATION

TETHON 3D

TISSUE REGENERATION SYSTEMS INC.

XILLOC MEDICAL

