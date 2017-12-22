Party-Ready with Pepe Jeans

Wardrobe essentials for the winter festive season

It’s the best time of the year, Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, the weather is near perfect and the many parties this season brings. Keeping in mind these factors – particularly weather and festive parties, Pepe Jeans has introduced fashion items that you will need to keep yourself warm and also look your best. The AW 17 collection consist of items that provide both fashion and function in a number of options including sweaters, denims skirts and jeans , sweatshirts and jackets that are ideal for your winter wardrobe.

Take a look at a couple of outfit ideas to get you through the last few days of 2017.

For the Sun-downer-

Pair shorts with a sweatshirt for a casual yet chic look.

For the parties/music festivals:

Tie-ups were a big trend this year. Pair this top with an embroidered skirt for a trendy look.

For the party-starter:

Crop tops and leather skirts are a classic! One can never go wrong with this combination. An ideal outfit for an xmas party or to ring in the new year!