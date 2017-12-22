Fort Worth, Texas (webnewswire) December 22, 2017 – Ulterra was pleased to attend and showcase at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, or LAGCOE. LAGCOE is one of the world’s premiere oil and gas expositions featuring innovative equipment, services, technology, and presentations from worldwide leaders. This event happens biennially and Ulterra was able to make their first attendance a groundbreaking one.

The Ulterra team traveled to Lafayette, Louisiana, from October 24-26, 2017. They were amongst the 17,000+ visitors from 43+ countries and approximately 420 exhibitors that came together for this event. Visitors had the opportunity to attend daily keynote sessions, as well as dozens of technical and international sessions. LAGCOE hosted a notable group of international visitors and exhibitors, including the following countries: Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Ukraine, Brazil, and United Arab Emirates.

LAGCOE awarded five companies as New Technology Showcase Winners to present on their innovations. The winning technologies that presented an overview of their innovation included:

Louisiana CAT — Product Health Connect® Panel

Ulterra Drilling Technologies — PDC drill bit cutting structure: CounterForce®

Frank’s International — Combination Drillpipe/Casing Spider & Elevator

HydraLIFT — Rod string lifting device

Expro — 30,000 psi perforating and drill stem test tool package

Ulterra was honored to be picked as a New Technology Showcase Winner from a large group of submissions. Ulterra felt that attending LAGCOE and showcasing their technology would help boost their offshore presence and increase awareness of their already proven successful technology. International Engineering Manager, Matt Case, presented on CounterForce to help further increase their awareness of the technology, particularly the deep water offshore market. CounterForce was chosen to be the entry of choice due to it meeting the criteria needed to be considered as a submission. CounterForce has been around since 2013 but is still new to the offshore market, and has a proven track record, which made it a largely considerable nominee.

Mitch Dunham, Regional Sales Manager, Eastern US, raved about the success of this event. “Having everyone together there, representing Ulterra, made this event so successful,” said Dunham. Mitch also believes that Ulterra’s attendance at LAGCOE made them gain positive recognition, especially with potential customers from the Gulf of Mexico and internationally.

Ulterra’s CounterForce technology is designed to take on hard and abrasive geology. The design of the bit causes less vibration on the PDC cutting structure, which allows the bit to be more durable and long-lasting, while improving efficiency, saving drilling time and money. This CounterForce technology is incorporated into many of Ulterra’s PDC bit designs, and has very successful field results. As of October 30, 2017, CounterForce has drilled enough footage to go through the planet twice, which is 131,477,280 feet!

During this show, Ulterra was also awarded 1st place for the First Time Exhibitor award. This award was presented to the team on behalf of the LAGCOE committee for their knowledge, engagement, and overall look of their booth.

Ulterra as a trusted partner committed to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship, that relentlessly provides innovative drilling solutions. It is what we do better than anyone else. Being relentless is in our DNA. We are unyielding in our pursuit to lead our industry. This commitment has created an organizational culture focused on excelling in understanding our customer’s needs and manufacturing (or developing) the most innovative drilling solutions (premium PDC drill bits and downhole tools for the oil and gas industry) in the marketplace.

