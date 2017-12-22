“The Report Global Lithotripters Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Lithotripters
Lithotripters are used to break kidney stones. Lithotripsy machines have four components, which include a shockwave generator, a coupling system, a focusing system, and an imaging and localization unit. Based on product type, the global lithotripters market has been segmented into ESWL system and intracorporeal lithotripsy system.
Technavios analysts forecast the global lithotripters market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lithotripters market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Lithotripters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Boston Scientific
KARL STORZ
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
Allengers Medical Systems
Aymed
CellSonic Medical
Convergent Laser Technologies
Cook Medical
EDAP TMS
Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade
EMD Medical Technologies
EMS
ENDO-FLEX
GEMMS
Guangzhou Potent Optotronic Technology
HealthTronics
Inceler Medikal
Jena Medtech
Medispec
MED-SONIC
MS WESTFALIA
MTS Medical
NOVAmedtek
Richard Wolf
Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus
Market driver
Low procedure cost in emerging countries
Market challenge
High procedure and device cost
Market trend
Technological advances in lithotripsy
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Overview
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
ESWL system
Intracorporeal lithotripsy system
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Hospitals and specialty clinics
ASCs
PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
Overview
Regional comparison
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Technological advances in lithotripsy
Growing popularity of holmium laser lithotripsy
