About Lithotripters

Lithotripters are used to break kidney stones. Lithotripsy machines have four components, which include a shockwave generator, a coupling system, a focusing system, and an imaging and localization unit. Based on product type, the global lithotripters market has been segmented into ESWL system and intracorporeal lithotripsy system.

Technavios analysts forecast the global lithotripters market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lithotripters market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Lithotripters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Boston Scientific

KARL STORZ

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Allengers Medical Systems

Aymed

CellSonic Medical

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cook Medical

EDAP TMS

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade

EMD Medical Technologies

EMS

ENDO-FLEX

GEMMS

Guangzhou Potent Optotronic Technology

HealthTronics

Inceler Medikal

Jena Medtech

Medispec

MED-SONIC

MS WESTFALIA

MTS Medical

NOVAmedtek

Richard Wolf

Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus

Market driver

Low procedure cost in emerging countries

Market challenge

High procedure and device cost

Market trend

Technological advances in lithotripsy

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

ESWL system

Intracorporeal lithotripsy system

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Hospitals and specialty clinics

ASCs

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

Overview

Regional comparison

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in lithotripsy

Growing popularity of holmium laser lithotripsy

