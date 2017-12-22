According to a new report Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, published by KBV research, the Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market size is expected to reach $ 2,387 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The accessories market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The surgical drainage systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2017 – 2023).
The General Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Orthopaedic Surgery market would attain market value of $489.3 million by 2023.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage for Hospitals Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period.
The Germany market dominated the Europe Hospitals Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Country in 2016. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Cardinal Health, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Convatec Inc.,Romsons, Redax,Ethicon, and Endo-Surgery, Inc..
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/surgical-drains-wound-drainage-market/
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Segmentation
By Product
Accessories
Surgical Drainage Systems
Open Surgical Drainage Systems
Closed Surgical Drainage Systems
By Application
General Surgery
Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery
Other Surgeries
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Clinics
By Type
Passive Drains
Active Drains
By Geography
North America Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
US Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Canada Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Mexico Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Rest of North America Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Germany Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
UK Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
France Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Russia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Spain Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Italy Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Asia Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
China Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Japan Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
India Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
South Korea Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Singapore Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Malaysia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
LAMEA Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Brazil Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Argentina Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
UAE Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Saudi Arabia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
South Africa Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Nigeria Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Rest of LAMEA Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Companies Profiled
Stryker Corporation
Braun Melsungen AG
Zimmer Biomet
Cardinal Health
R. Bard, Inc.
Medtronic Plc
Convatec Inc.,
Romsons
Redax,Ethicon
Endo-Surgery, Inc.
