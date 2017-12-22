“The Report Global Combine Harvester Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Combine Harvester

Combine harvesters are used to perform three separate tasks of harvesting in a single process – reaping, threshing, and winnowing of a cereal crop. Some of the crops that need combine harvesters are wheat, corn (maize), barley, rye, oats, sunflower, and soybeans. Combine harvesters are an essential agricultural machinery. They are rarely affected by the shortage of labor force in the agricultural industry.

Technavios analysts forecast the global combine harvester market to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global combine harvester market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Combine Harvester Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AGCO

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Other prominent vendors

Dewulf

ISEKI

KUBOTA

KUHN

Lely Group

Lovol Heavy Industry

Mahindra & Mahindra

Ploeger Machines

PTTINGER Landtechnik

Preet Machines

Sampo-Rosenlew

SDF

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

Market driver

Increasing governmental support for agricultural mechanization

Market challenge

Uncertainty in raw material prices of combine harvesters

Market trend

Rising popularity of telematics in agricultural mechanization

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Global agricultural machinery market: Parent market

Global agricultural harvester market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global combine harvester market

Five forces analysis

PESTLE analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global combine harvester market segmentation by product

Global self-propelled combine harvester market

Global tractor-pulled combine harvester market

Global PTO-powered combine harvester market

PART 07: Market segmentation by class

Global combine harvester market segmentation by class

Global combine harvester market by class 7

Global combine harvester market by class 8

Global combine harvester market by class 9 and 10

Global combine harvester market by class 6

Global combine harvester market by class 4 and 5

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Global combine harvester market by distribution channel

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global combine harvester market segmentation by geography

Combine harvester market in the Americas

Combine harvester market in EMEA

Combine harvester market in APAC

