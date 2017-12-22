Market Highlights:

The global oscilloscope market is expected to growing with the significant pace. The major factor that drives the growth of oscilloscope market is the growing demand for signal storage equipment. The growing market of professional education in Asia-pacific region and increase in technical advancement in network market is driving the market in the region. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of oscilloscope is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

The increasing demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has obligate automotive original equipment manufacturers to add more importance to the safety features in their vehicles. The rising consumer demands for automatic systems like augmented navigation, that includes heads-up displays (HUDs), intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces, multimedia support and the emergence of automotive cloud services boosts the growth of the oscilloscope device.

Market is expected to show a significant growth rate in coming five years (2016-2022). The major growth drivers are the emergence of digital storage oscilloscope for storing and analyzing signals instead of the traditional analog signals processing method.

Major Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Oscilloscope Market includes Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (U.S.), Rohde & Shwarz (Germany), GW Instek (Taiwan), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), RIGOL Technologies (China), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), EXFO Inc. (Canada), and Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Globally the market for Oscilloscope market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 9% from 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

August 30, 2017 – Teledyne Le Croy, Inc. and Anritsu Company (U.S.) announce today a partnership to provide the industry’s most capable PCI Express 4.0 (PCIe Gen4) test solution, integrating the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyser (SQA) MP1900A BERT with the LabMaster 10Zi-An oscilloscope and QPHY-PCIe4-Tx-Rx software from Teledyne LeCroy. This comprehensive system provides high-speed IC, device, and network engineers with one complete solution to conduct automated transmitter and receiver compliance tests, as well as link equalization verification.

March 14, 2017 – Rohde & Schwarz introduces industry’s first entry-level oscilloscope with 10-bit vertical resolution and touchscreen. The oscilloscope measure voltage versus time. A key technology block, the analog to digital converter (ADC) determines how well the oscilloscope can resolve the amplitude of measured signals. For most of the last three decades, oscilloscopes have predominantly offered 8 bits of vertical resolution, which allows a signal to be mapped to one of 256 vertical positions.

Feb 16, 2017- GW Instek launches new MSO-2000, a mixed-signal oscilloscope. MSO-2000 a mixed-signal oscilloscope, is developed from the high performance software and hardware platforms of GDS-2000E, which boasts the superb functions including the highest waveform update rate of 120,000 Wfm/s in the same class and 10M memory depth per channel to allow users to completely retrieve and analyse waveforms.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of oscilloscope appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Target Audience: