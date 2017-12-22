“The Report Global Sports Composites Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Sports Composites

A composite material is a mixture of two and more materials. It constitutes matrix and reinforcing materials. Matrix materials are the basic materials, such as polymers, metals, inorganic nonmetals, and ceramics, and reinforcing materials are those that add strength and reinforce the matrix materials, such as different fibers. Thus, the strength of the fiber is usually much stronger than that of the matrix materials, making it the main load taker. The most common types of composites used in the sports industry are carbon fiber composites and glass fiber composites.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sports composites market to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports composites market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

Americas

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sports Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DuPont

Hexion

SGL Group

TOPKEY

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors

Attwater & Sons

Gordon Composites

Rockwood Composites

Protech Composites

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Market driver

Increase in sporting activities

Market challenge

Composites are expensive

Market trend

New techniques for recycling composite materials

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Global sports composites market

Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by material

Global sports composites market by material

Global sports composites market by carbon fiber

Global sports composites market by glass fiber

Global sports composites market by other fibers

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

Global sports composites market by geography

Sports composites market in APAC

Sports composites market in Europe

Sports composites market in Americas

Sports composites market in MEA

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

PART 10: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 11: Key vendor analysis

DuPont

Hexion

SGL Group

