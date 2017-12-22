To celebrate Christmas Gurin is offering flat 60% off on its wireless dehumidifier and this offer is valid for limited period only.

Christmas is around the corner and celebrations have already began. Even markets are decked up to welcome the occasion with their alluring decorations and irresistable offers. This occasion brings joy and also the best time to express love and care for dear ones. Even sellers are prepped up with their captivating deals and discounts to make your merriment merrier.

To become a part of your Christmas celebration Gurin has come up with an exciting offer on its wireless dehumidifier available on Groupon. Dehumidifier is a device used to extract three excess moisture from the atmosphere. Gurin umbrellas a wide variety of dehumidifiers to cater different requirement of people. The bigger the device or the ones having larger number of pints are tend to be used in rooms with bigger areas. Excess of humidity affects your health as well as your valuables, even the things you have stored in a closet are being affected excess humidity. To bring a solution to this ado Gurin brought wireless dehumidifier, ideal for smaller areas such as box rooms, closets or wardrobes. It’s a compact device and works on rechargeable batteries and can absorb 8-10 oz of moisture within 6-8 weeks. User simply needs to hang the device in wardrobe or any other enclosed space. It’s equipped with non-toxic crystallised silica gel that absorbs moisture. It has also got an indicator window that turns from blue to pink, notifying the user to charge the device this procedure could take upto 12-14 hours after which user can again hang it back to the closet. It’s a tiny device but it’s powerful enough to prevent any damage to your valuables from moulds and mildews.

On this auspicious occasion of Christmas Gurin has brought flat 60% off on its wireless dehumidifier. Earlier the product was available for $49.95 and now you can get it for $19.99, if you were thinking to buy such device then it’s the best time to make the purchase as the offer is valid for limited period only.

Product link: https://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-gurin-renewable-wireless-mini-dehumidifier